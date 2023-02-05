Mitchell, Wighton apologise for late-night wrestle

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have departed for All Stars camp in New Zealand as the pair apologised for an “embarrassing” skirmish in Canberra which led to their arrests.

Mitchell and Wighton will hope to be able to represent the Indigenous side in Saturday’s game with the Maori in Rotorua after becoming involved in a “harmless wrestle” at the weekend that got out of hand.

The pair were arrested on Bunda St in Canberra’s CBD at 3.45am on Sunday morning following Wighton’s 30th birthday celebrations and issued a joint statement through their manager Matt Rose on Monday.

“We wanted to express remorse for putting ourselves in the position to embarrass our clubs and the NRL over the weekend,” the statement said.

“We were there to celebrate Jack’s 30th with family and friends.

“While everyone enjoyed a great night, we understand that our wrestle, as harmless as we believed it to be, was a poor decision and may have looked bad.

“We are sorry for this, and know that we need to be better when in public.

“We remain great friends, and are looking forward to proudly representing our community at All Stars this weekend.”

Canberra five-eighth Wighton was charged with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.

South Sydney fullback Mitchell was charged with resisting a territory public official, fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.

The pair, who are close friends from their time in NSW and Australia camps, are due to attend court on February 22.

The alleged offences do not meet the threshold of the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy and providing the governing body does not slap them with a ban they should be clear to play this weekend.

This year’s All Stars fixture is the first to be held in New Zealand, with Mitchell hoping he can don the Indigenous jersey alongside his brother Shaquai for the first time.