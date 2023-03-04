AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Megan Gale on the David Jones Autumn/Winter Runway
Megan Gale says it's not lost on her how fortunate her career has been. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
  • fashion

Model Megan Gale returns to runway after 15 years

Liz Hobday March 5, 2023

Megan Gale has walked the runway for the first time in 15 years as part of the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

The model opened the David Jones Autumn/Winter show at its store on Bourke St Saturday night in front of 600 people.

Earlier in the week she shared images online from some of her campaigns with David Jones, a brand she has modelled for since 2001.

“I got to travel the world and make some treasured memories. It’s not lost on me how lucky I’ve been to experience all of that and more,” she said.

Designers on the runway included Aje, Camilla & Marc, Calibre, Hugo Boss, Isabel Marant Etoile, JW Anderson, Maticevski and Scanlan Theodore.

David Jones has also staged an exhibition of historic items including a vintage Dior gown, a nod to the fashion house showing its collection outside Paris for the first time at David Jones in 1948.

There is a sense of history repeating for the 185-year-old department store too, with its recent return to Australian ownership.

South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Limited sold David Jones to Sydney-based Anchorage Capital Partners late in 2022.

