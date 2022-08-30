Modest rise tipped for construction work

A small lift in completed construction work is expected for the second quarter despite a sharp drop off in building approvals last month.

A shortage of materials and labour, as well as bad weather, has led to a backlog of unfinished construction projects, according to JP Morgan analyst Jack Stinson.

That’s why Mr Stinson expects to see a quarterly gain of 0.8 per cent in finished construction work despite the fall in new building approvals on Tuesday that suggest softening demand for construction work.

New apartment developments led the fall in building approvals, which plummeted 17.2 per cent in July.

The number of large apartment developments securing approval can be volatile from month-to-month, Mr Stinson said, and can often drive large percentage declines.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its quarterly data on construction work done on Wednesday.

In the March quarter, total construction work fell 0.9 per cent.