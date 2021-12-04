Moguls World Cup silver excites Anthony

Jakara Anthony has made an impressive start to her Winter Olympics campaign, taking home the silver medal at the opening mogul skiing World Cup event of the season.

The 23-year-old Victorian scored 78.17 in the super final in Ruka, Finland – just 0.34 points behind event winner Olivia Giaccio, with another American Kai Owens rounding out the podium places.

Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France, who had been unbeaten for two seasons, was fourth.

Anthony, who finished fourth at the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, performed her new d-spin 720 jump on the top air for the first time in competition.

“This is my first podium in Ruka, so I am very excited about that,” Anthony said.

“I have come very close before a couple of times, but this is the first time I have sealed the deal which is great.

“There has been a lot of hard work that has gone into this last year especially, and all the years before that, and I am just stoked to see it paying off.”

In the men’s event, Brodie Summers and Matt Graham had strong starts to the season finishing in the top-10.

Summers finished seventh in the first final and 2018 Olympic silver medallist Graham 10th, with only six skiers advancing to the super final.

The mogul skiing athletes will now head to Sweden for a double event at the Idre Fjall ski resort next weekend.