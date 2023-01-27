AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ian 'Molly' Meldrum at an event marking his 80th birthday
Australian music icon Molly Meldrum was honoured at a star-studded event marking his 80th birthday. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Molly Meldrum celebrates 80th birthday

Rachael Ward January 27, 2023

Very few people have had their face turned into a cake, been sent flowers by Kylie Minogue or had a who’s who of their industry sing them Happy Birthday, but that’s exactly how Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum kicked off his 80th birthday celebrations.

The music and television icon was the centre of attention at a party in his honour at the Australian Music Vault in Melbourne’s Arts Centre on Friday.

A giant birthday cake depicted him surrounded by giants of Australian music including artists Tina Arena, Kylie Minogue, Archie Roach and promoter Michael Gudinski.

The event was attended by Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson, Victoria’s creative industries minister Stephen Dimopoulos, Arts Centre CEO Karen Quinlan and many Australian musicians. 

The celebration offered an opportunity to reflect on Meldrum’s contribution to the arts, according to music journalist and Australian Music Vault chair Jane Gazzo.

“I think a milestone birthday such as 80 reminds us why we love Molly Meldrum so much and what he’s given to the Australian music industry and Australian popular culture.” Gazzo told AAP.

“But he’s been in the news probably for the wrong reasons over the last week or so.”

The former Countdown presenter attracted criticism when his pants fell to his knees while on stage at an Elton John concert in Melbourne. 

Gazzo said Meldrum had an enormous impact on the music industry over many decades and likened him to a favourite uncle.

“He’s been omnipresent on our TV screen forever and you know, sometimes you see (your) uncle at a wedding (acting) a little bit embarrassing, but we still love him anyway ” she said with laughter.

It’s understood a larger private party will be held in his honour on his birthday on Sunday.

