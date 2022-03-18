Moloney medal push hit by knee trouble

Australia’s Ash Moloney has dazzled on his indoor athletics debut but his hopes of another global medal have been hit again by knee trouble.

Moloney, the Olympic decathlon bronze medallist, is lying third after four events of the heptathlon at the world indoor championships in Belgrade.

Yet after an outstanding morning’s work in three events, the 22-year-old ran into problems in Friday evening’s high jump when worries about his existing knee problem forced him to retire.

He’d already cleared 2.02 metres, still not threatening his best of 2.11m, when he pulled out to protect the injury, taking a long-term view with the Commonwealth Games and outdoor World Championships being his 2022 priority.

Yet the big Queenslander will still compete in his remaining three events on Saturday in what promises to be a battle royal for the podium.

Moloney had a similar dilemma at the Tokyo Olympics when his knee problem flared in the first day of the high jump but, lying second overnight, he battled on the next day to become the first Australian to win a decathlon medal.

He’ll be after something similar as he sits on 3551pts in bronze medal position, 96 behind Swiss Simon Ehammer and 98 adrift of Canada’s leader, Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner (3649).

“I’m definitely a bit nervous about tomorrow. I’m nervous for the 1000m (the final event), it’s going to be painful,” said Moloney.

“The decision to stop jumping was more so I could make it to the next World Championships in Oregon later this year.

“I’m conscious it’s a big year for me, with Oregon and also (the Commonwealths in) Birmingham and I don’t want to destroy myself.

“So it’s a safety precaution for me.”

Fourth-placed American Garrett Scantling and Grenadian Lindon Victor are lurking within just six points of Moloney.

The Australian had never competed indoors before but looked unfazed about his new challenge in the Serbian capital from the moment he felt “stoked” to win his 60m heat in 6.70 seconds.

It was easily the best by any Australian this year, and put him fifth on the national indoor all-time list.

In the long jump, Moloney then showed his competitive spirit by surprising himself with a lifetime best 7.82 metres with his third and final leap before producing a solid 13.89m shot put.

The other standout performance on the first of the three-day event for the 15-strong team – the biggest ever sent by Australia – came from Bankstown’s Jess Hull, a creditable sixth after a choppy, uneven 3,000m final won by Ethiopian favourite Lemlem Hailu.

Hull, who broke the national record earlier this year, finished strongly, trying to chase down the quintet who’d broken away, eventually clocking 8min 44.97sec.

“I’m really proud of how relaxed I was out there amongst the messiness,” she said.

“That’s a big step forward for me and experience that will help me as we head into a big outdoor season.”

Her teammate Lauren Ryan, though, could only finish 19th of the 20 starters.

Both Matthew Ramsden and Linden Hall battled through to middle distance finals over the weekend.

West Australian Ramsden made Sunday’s 3000m showdown, coming home third to earn one of the automatic qualifying places in 7min 52.04sec.

Victorian Hall was fourth in the first of the 1500m heats and had a nervous wait before learning she’d done enough for a place in Saturday’s final as a fast loser with her season’s best 4:06.69.

But Tom Willems was eliminated after finishing fourth in his 400m heat, and 800m man Charlie Hunter came home last in his heat.