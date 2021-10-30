Money matters when it comes to love

Although not exactly confirming winners are grinners, new research suggests losers are less likely to be choosers.

More accurately, consumer comparison site Finder has gone to the effort of quantifying how often people are dumped by their partners because they have unpaid debts, no savings, or poor knowledge of money matters.

Its national survey reveals one in eight Australians have been through a break-up due to their financial situation.

Six per cent of 1007 respondents said they had been given the flick over the fact they earned a lowly income or possessed a meagre bank balance.

Four per cent became single after their debts became a problem for their partner, while three per cent – equivalent to 582,000 Australian adults – were dumped due to their lack of understanding of personal finances.

Short of a handy way to get rich quick, though, what to do about it?

“Communicate about money early on in your relationship,” is personal finance expert Kate Browne’s advice.

“Be up front about your attitude with spending and saving, and skip the temptation to avoid the topic.

“If your partner won’t be transparent with you about their spending habits, that’s a major red flag.”

Not to put too fine a point on it, the problem is evidently more of concern for men than women.

If the survey is accurate, a staggering 20 per cent of blokes have been dispensed with due to financial issues, compared to five per cent of women.

According to another recent Finder poll, 48 per cent of Australians actually know how much their partner is worth but this includes only one in three who admit having their finances combined.

More than 12 per cent apparently have a general idea but do not know exactly.

“Financial stress can cause major deterioration in a relationship especially if you are long term and want to buy a home or start a family,” Ms Browne said.

“Even if you don’t combine bank accounts, you might want to consider developing a financial strategy to avoid arguments about money.”

NSW folks (16 per cent) are twice as likely to be dumped by a romantic partner due to their financial situation than Queenslanders, while one in 10 Gen Zers say their low income or savings has caused a bust-up.