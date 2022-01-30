AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beth Mooney of Australia
A Beth Mooney half-century has helped Australia increase their lead over England in the Ashes Test. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Mooney gives Australia shot at Test result

Scott Bailey January 30, 2022

Beth Mooney’s half-century has given Australia the chance to chase a win in the Ashes Test after going to lunch on the final day at 4-123.

After Saturday’s rain appeared likely to have washed away any chance of a result, Mooney and Ellyse Perry’s fightback from 2-12 has given Australia a lead of 163.

Perry (41) and Mooney (63) both fell lbw just before lunch, but their 91-run stand has given Australia time to attack after lunch and declare if they wish.

Australia do not necessarily need to create the opportunity for a result given the series situation, but had indicated they would want a lead of more than 200.

A draw would mean Australia only need to win one of the upcoming three ODIs to retain the Ashes.

However, if they are to open the door and set up a chase for England, a win for the tourists would mean Australia need to win two ODIs to keep the trophy.

Alternatively, if Australia could force an unlikely win on Sunday it would be enough to retain the Ashes immediately.

Each of those scenarios will likely linger in captain Meg Lanning’s mind over lunch, with calls for a fifth day to be available in women’s Tests having been a constant request from players.

Mooney’s half-century was meanwhile remarkable when considering her past fortnight.

She had surgery on a broken jaw just 12 days ago after copping a blow in the nets, and started the match still consuming her nutrition through a straw.

After being moved down to No.3, she passed the highest score of her Test career on Sunday morning before being lbw trying to sweep Charlie Dean on the last ball before lunch.

England did have one earlier chance to remove her, dropped by wicketkeeper Amy Jones on 40 with the score at 2-77.

Perry was also dropped by Jones, on 35 shortly after, with both missed chances ensuring Australia would have control of the match.

The allrounder later fell lbw to Sophie Ecclestone, after driving superbly down the ground through her innings with two masterful shots off Cross.

Australia did not pursue a result in the most recent Ashes Test in 2019 after it was also impacted by rain, with a draw in that game retaining the trophy.

