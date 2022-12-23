AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melbourne Victory fans invade the pitch
More arrests have been made after Melbourne Victory fans invaded the pitch during an A-League match. Image by Will Murray/AAP PHOTOS
  • sport

More charges over A-League pitch invasion

Tara Cosoleto December 23, 2022

Another 11 people have been charged over a violent pitch invasion during Melbourne’s A-League men’s soccer derby.

About 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City last Saturday, injuring goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

Thirteen people were charged earlier in the week with offences including violent disorder and unlawful assault.

Police on Friday confirmed a further 11 men, aged between 18 and 38, had been arrested and charged over the pitch invasion.

They were bailed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court in February and March. 

A 28-year-old man from Albert Park is also being interviewed by police. 

Two 15-year-old boys and a 23-year-old Moonee Ponds man were issued cautions and an infringement notice over their involvement in the incident.

Along with the five injured people, police say about $150,000 worth of damage was caused to AAMI Park during the pitch invasion.

About 80 flares or fireworks were set off and poles and bottles were thrown at police on the field as they responded to the chaos.

Football Australia has issued bans to 10 of the alleged pitch invaders. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.