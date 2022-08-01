AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW PARLIAMENT SITTING
The NSW government will face more pressure over the appointment of John Barilaro to a trade job. Image by Gaye Gerard/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

More files to shed light on Barilaro job

AAP August 2, 2022

The NSW government is set to come under more pressure over the appointment of former Nationals leader John Barilaro to a US trade role, with another trove of files linked to the recruitment process to be released.

The government has been embroiled in a weeks-long scandal over how Mr Barilaro landed the $500,000 a year New York job, which is now subject of parliamentary and Department of Premier and Cabinet inquiries.

A tranche of documents released on Monday raised more questions about the propriety of the hiring process, amid ongoing criticism of the part played by deputy Liberal leader Stuart Ayres.

Mr Ayres, who has faced questions over correspondence with Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown during the candidate search, told reporters on Monday he had not done anything wrong.

Mr Perrottet backed his deputy, saying he would take whatever appropriate action was needed after he received a report from senior public servant Graeme Head, who is conducting the premier’s review.

Labor says the latest files – which indicate Mr Barilaro was not initially considered the best candidate before being upgraded and his “main rivals” downgraded – put pressure on Mr Ayres to explain what had occurred.

The opposition has previously said the government’s “fingerprints” are all over the appointment and has accused it of misleading parliament over the affair.

More documents related to the issue would be released on Tuesday, it said.

On Wednesday, Ms Brown will give evidence to the upper house inquiry for a second time, while Mr Barilaro will testify next week.

Mr Barilaro relinquished the high-profile job in June, less than two weeks after it was announced, saying the position had become untenable.

