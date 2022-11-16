AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Part of the central business district underwater, at Forbes
The flood peak at Forbes could remain through to the weekend, authorities say. Image by Murray McCloskey/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

More floods expected for central NSW

Duncan Murray, Phoebe Loomes and Steph Gardiner
November 17, 2022

Communities in NSW are braced for more flooding with warnings of historic river rises and prolonged peaks in the state’s central west.

It comes after the body of a woman was recovered from floodwaters in Eugowra, west of Bathurst, on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old has been formally identified as Dianne Smith, who went missing from the town as it was devastated by roof-high flash-flooding in the early hours of Monday.

Ljubisa “Les” Vugec, 85, last seen at his Eugowra home around the same time, is still missing.

Across the state, the authorities have issued 117 warnings and 23 “evacuate now” orders, including for central western Forbes and Gooloogong, Gunnedah in the northeast and the southern border town of Moama.

In Forbes, major flooding is expected with the Lachlan River likely to reach 10.8 metres on Thursday morning, similar to the historic inundation of June 1952.

The peak could remain through to the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

“We have issued emergency warnings, as well as other areas along the Lachlan River including Condobolin, Gooloogong and Cowra,” said State Emergency Service Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns.

“We are urging communities to stay away from flooded areas, follow advice from emergency services and evacuate immediately if asked to do so.”

Along the Lachlan, major flooding is also occurring at Nanami, Cottons Weir, Jemalong, Condobolin, Euabalong and Hillston.

The SES said it would continue to resupply isolated communities, including residents of Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri, which cover an area roughly the size of Switzerland. 

It comes as central western communities reel from prolonged inundation, with hundreds of homes in Eugowra expected to be damaged after initial SES assessments.

The torrential rain doubled the height of Mandagery Creek on Monday, devastating the town of 800.

“Emergency services have engaged engineers to determine if houses are structurally sound and whether some residents may be able to return to those homes that are safe to enter,” Mr Kearns said.

“We expect the damage to be severe and widespread.”

Residents have described two sudden and intense surges of water, which washed away houses, knocking over structures and leaving destruction like a “war zone”.

Kelly Chambers was celebrating her twin daughters’ 23rd birthday on Sunday night in the home the family bought less than a year ago.

Hours later, they climbed out a window and waded through waist-deep water as a torrent tore through the village.

Ms Chambers, her husband, their three children and her parents eventually found a truck trailer to perch on for six hours before a fire truck delivered them to the evacuation centre at the showground.

“It’s devastating. Anything that is a memory is gone,” Ms Chambers told AAP.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.