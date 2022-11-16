More floods expected for central NSW

Communities in NSW are braced for more flooding with warnings of historic river rises and prolonged peaks in the state’s central west.

It comes after the body of a woman was recovered from floodwaters in Eugowra, west of Bathurst, on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old has been formally identified as Dianne Smith, who went missing from the town as it was devastated by roof-high flash-flooding in the early hours of Monday.

Ljubisa “Les” Vugec, 85, last seen at his Eugowra home around the same time, is still missing.

Across the state, the authorities have issued 117 warnings and 23 “evacuate now” orders, including for central western Forbes and Gooloogong, Gunnedah in the northeast and the southern border town of Moama.

In Forbes, major flooding is expected with the Lachlan River likely to reach 10.8 metres on Thursday morning, similar to the historic inundation of June 1952.

The peak could remain through to the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

“We have issued emergency warnings, as well as other areas along the Lachlan River including Condobolin, Gooloogong and Cowra,” said State Emergency Service Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns.

“We are urging communities to stay away from flooded areas, follow advice from emergency services and evacuate immediately if asked to do so.”

Along the Lachlan, major flooding is also occurring at Nanami, Cottons Weir, Jemalong, Condobolin, Euabalong and Hillston.

The SES said it would continue to resupply isolated communities, including residents of Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri, which cover an area roughly the size of Switzerland.

It comes as central western communities reel from prolonged inundation, with hundreds of homes in Eugowra expected to be damaged after initial SES assessments.

The torrential rain doubled the height of Mandagery Creek on Monday, devastating the town of 800.

“Emergency services have engaged engineers to determine if houses are structurally sound and whether some residents may be able to return to those homes that are safe to enter,” Mr Kearns said.

“We expect the damage to be severe and widespread.”

Residents have described two sudden and intense surges of water, which washed away houses, knocking over structures and leaving destruction like a “war zone”.

Kelly Chambers was celebrating her twin daughters’ 23rd birthday on Sunday night in the home the family bought less than a year ago.

Hours later, they climbed out a window and waded through waist-deep water as a torrent tore through the village.

Ms Chambers, her husband, their three children and her parents eventually found a truck trailer to perch on for six hours before a fire truck delivered them to the evacuation centre at the showground.

“It’s devastating. Anything that is a memory is gone,” Ms Chambers told AAP.