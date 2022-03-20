AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visy recycling plant in Brisbane
New government investment is expected to drive transformation of the waste and recycling sector. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

More funding for recycling in budget: PM

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
March 21, 2022

The Morrison government will provide a further $60 million for its recycling modernisation fund aimed at tackling problematic plastics like bread bags and chip packets.

The investment, to be included in the March 29 budget, will increase the fund to $250 million, as it helps drive a $1 billion transformation of the waste and recycling sector.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government is committed to stopping harmful plastics entering the oceans, choking up waterways and destroying marine life.

“This new funding stream, dedicated to helping solve the problem of hard to recycle plastic waste, demonstrates our determination to invest in Australian industry, to growing the recycling sector and to creating a stronger economy and stronger future for Australia,” he said in a statement.

“Three years ago I made a commitment at the UN to stop plastic waste from entering our oceans, a commitment that has sparked a recycling revolution in Australia.”

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said Australia was the first country in the world to ban the export of waste plastic.

“We will continue to take strong action on plastics in our own backyard by investing in technology, manufacturing capability and jobs,” she said.

The new initiative came as respected economist Chris Richardson predicted Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down a much improved budget position due to a much stronger economic recovery from the pandemic and commodity price boom caused by war in the Ukraine.

For the 2021/22 financial year he forecasts a deficit of $68.8 billion compared to the $99.2 billion predicted in December’s mid-year budget review.

“We are getting a COVID recovery and a commodity boom, the biggest really that we have had,” Mr Richardson told AAP, releasing his influential twice-yearly budget monitor.

Mr Frydenberg said the budget monitor is a further vote of confidence in Australia’s economic resilience.

“The Morrison government entered the COVID-19 pandemic from a position of economic strength with the first balanced budget in 11 years which ensured we were in a position to act decisively to support households and businesses through this period,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“The Morrison government’s economic plan is working.” 

But in a joint statement shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers and finance spokeswoman Katy Gallagher said the budget might be recovering because of commodity prices but Australians are facing skyrocketing living costs and a fall in real wages.

“Deloitte has spelled out in detail how these improvements are largely a result of the commodity prices boom, rather than good economic management from Scott Morrison or Josh Frydenberg,” they said.

“It speaks volumes that Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg take credit for this improvement but won’t take responsibility for a trillion dollars in debt or falling real wages.”

Meanwhile, the government wants a significant shake-up of Australia’s payments system aimed at supporting growth, investment, jobs and innovation.

“Crypto currencies and assets are a global phenomenon and as more Australians invest in these new asset classes and embrace the new technologies underpinning them, it is critical that we have a robust and competitive tax and regulatory regime in place,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“Tax certainty for investors and those transacting will also be vital.”

As such, the government has initiated a Board of Tax review into the appropriate tax settings for these assets.

