Australia's Lauren Parker.
Australia's Lauren Parker has ridden her way to gold in the cycling road race at the Paralympics. Image by AAP PHOTOS
  • paralympic games

More golden glory as Parker wins para-cycling road race

George Clarke September 5, 2024

Lauren Parker is continuing to rewrite the history books, leaving a chasing pack in her wake on her way to claiming a Paralympic gold medal in the cycling road race.

Just a day after finishing with silver in the H1-3 individual time trial, the Australian returned to the Parisian satellite town of Clichy-sous-Bois on Thursday to win the H1-4 road race.

Parker’s victory follows her gold-medal win in the PTWC1 triathlon and makes her the first Australian to win multiple golds in different sports at the same Games since Eric Russell in 1976. 

“I am so stoked. I really can’t believe what I’ve accomplished in these Games,” Parker said.

“Two golds and one silver – I couldn’t be more happy.

“The two golds are my favourite. In the triathlon it has been a long journey to get there. 

“And here today (in the road race) I’m so proud of my performance, they all mean the world to me.”

The 35-year-old Parker won the road race by finishing a remarkable 4 minutes and 11 seconds ahead of reigning Paralympic champion Jennette Janson. 

Rain had delayed the start of her race, but Parker was unfazed as she completed the sodden course in a time of 52.04. 

“I’m used to having races postponed, definitely since the triathlon and here today,” Parker said.

“You just have to overcome. I’m used to overcoming setbacks or changes, and you just have to adapt and take it as it comes.” 

