A file photo of a paramedic and ambulance
Four women and five men, all but one from Sydney, have died with COVID-19 in NSW. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

More middle-aged deaths from COVID in NSW

Luke Costin January 9, 2022

NSW has again handed Victoria the unwanted status of having Australia’s largest COVID-19 caseload but for how long is the question.

The Premier State reported a further 45,098 infections on Saturday against the more than 51,000 posted by its southern neighbour.

However the Victorian tally, which was more than twice its previous day’s total, was inflated by a backlog of cases registered via the state’s new online rapid antigen test reporting capacity.

NSW is yet to launch a similar system in a bid to speed up its testing regime but is expected to make the switch mid-next week – at which point case numbers are expected to surge afresh.

Meanwhile former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is among the 250,000 NSW residents currently isolating with the virus. More than one in 35 residents are now positive.

Some 32,000 of the latest infections were recorded in Sydney health districts.

Authorities also reported the deaths of four women and five men, aged in their 50s, 70s and 90s, all but one of them from Sydney.

Mr Turnbull says his symptoms are “moderate so far”. He’s also urging people to be polite and considerate to health workers who have encountered relentless pressure for two years.

New modelling shows NSW hospitalisations – up 3.2 per cent to 1795 on Saturday – are expected to hit 4500 in late January.

The worst-case scenario places the peak of the hospitalisation above 6000, which is within the state’s current capacity, Premier Dominic Perrottet says.

He has fended off criticism concerning his decision to ease restrictions last month as the state’s Omicron outbreak took hold, saying Omicron required a different response.

“It is much, much less severe, and the approach we’ve taken is the right approach,” he said on Friday, while reintroducing bans on singing and dancing at pubs.

“Clearly in the middle of a pandemic, when cases arise, that will dampen confidence but ultimately, the alternative is to lock down.”

The state opposition says knowing where positive RAT cases are is essential to ensure doctors, nurses, hospital cleaners and other frontline workers are in the right place, particularly for regional areas.

“Wednesday doesn’t seem that far away but in reality, we need that ability to update that status on the Service NSW app almost immediately,” Opposition Leader Chris Minns said on Saturday.

He suggested the government plan a stocktake of available teachers ahead of term one and consider turning primary schools into vaccination hubs.

Patients requiring intensive care has increased to 145, double the number eight days ago. Forty people are on ventilation.

