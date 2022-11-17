AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Flooding at Forbes in the NSW Central West.
Parts of the central business district are under water at Forbes, in the NSW central west. Image by Murray McCloskey/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

More NSW towns facing flood disaster

Duncan Murray November 18, 2022

Evacuations and sandbagging are continuing across central NSW as rivers swell to near record levels, despite a brief reprieve from rainfall.

Major flooding will continue in NSW’s inland catchments on Friday, despite much of the state being bathed in sunshine on Thursday, weather bureau senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said.

“It is extremely wet out there and many areas are experiencing major flooding right now, even though the sun is shining,” he said.

The central west towns of Condoblin and Euabalong are now bracing for the worst after the Lachlan River reached 1.7m upstream at Forbes, just a fraction below the 1.8m peak recorded in 1952.

Thousands of Forbes residents were forced out of their homes by rising waters on Wednesday, as SES volunteers responded to those requiring assistance.

Heavy flooding will continue in Forbes and nearby Cottons Weir over Friday and into the weekend, as a prolonged peak passes through the battered town.

Downstream of Forbes, residents in low-lying areas of Condobolin and Euabalong have been urged to evacuate, while others braced to be cut off, with the Murray expected to peak on Monday.

Major flooding is also occurring around Hay as the Murrumbidgee River remains high. 

Mildura and Boundary Bend are also on alert, as the Murray River and surrounding tributaries remain swollen.

Much of the country’s southeast will experience clear conditions on Friday morning, before thunderstorms return to western NSW in the evening, Mr Narramore said.

Thunderstorms will be widespread across NSW on Saturday, before easing on Sunday afternoon.

Renewed showers are not expected to pose a flood risk.

“For our flood-affected areas of central and northern New South Wales, we’re only expecting light hit-and-miss falls,” Mr Narramore said.

A group of 180 Australian Defence Force personnel were deployed to the region on Wednesday afternoon to help deal with the disaster.

Some 18 Singaporean water rescue specialists also arrived in Sydney on Thursday to assist with the flood rescue effort. 

The crews will undergo training before being sent to Parkes and Wagga in the coming days to help with flood rescues and evacuations.

In the 24 hours to Thursday afternoon, the SES received 284 calls for assistance and performed seven flood rescues. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.