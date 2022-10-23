More rain to hit north and west Victoria

Thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in Victorian towns already reeling after more than a week of swollen rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned on Monday morning severe storms could hit towns in the state’s north, including Echuca and Shepparton, producing heavy rainfall that might cause renewed flooding.

Severe weather warnings were also in place for the Mallee and Wimmera districts down to the Grampians, with the bureau predicting up to 100mm of rain could fall within 24 hours in some areas.

“Some areas are already saturated or currently flooding due to recent rainfall which may lead to further flooding in those areas,” it warned.

The weather system is expected to dump heavy rain in the state’s north and west during the day before easing from the west during Monday.

The warnings follow several flood peaks being reached across the state over the weekend as Echuca residents were forced to evacuate from rising rivers.

The Murray River surpassed the 1993 flood level of 94.77 metres above sea level at Echuca on Saturday and was forecast to peak around 95m on Sunday evening into Monday.

Engineers checked the Victorian-NSW border town’s three kilometre temporary dirt levee and it remained structurally sound.

Further northwest, the Loddon River at Kerang has peaked below the 78m forecast at 77.97m but the threat is yet to pass.

Floodwaters have only slightly receded and aren’t expected to noticeably drop for five to seven days, keeping the community isolated.

A levee in the southwest corner of the town has been breached, sending water into an industrial area, caravan parks and about 20 homes.

Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded with residents in Echuca and Kerang to heed evacuation advice.

“Please give that very careful thought. We don’t issue those warnings lightly,” he said.