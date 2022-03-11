AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
WET WEATHER SYDNEY
Floodwaters are receding around NSW as the attention turns to cleaning up. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

More recovery centres as NSW cleans up

Jack Gramenz March 12, 2022

Floodwaters have receded as attention turns to cleaning up in western Sydney’s Hawkesbury-Nepean region.

Two recovery centres, in addition to the six operating in the Northern Rivers, will be opened in the region to provide access to multiple government agencies for residents seeking support and assistance.

Resilience NSW Metropolitan Sydney director Dean Betts was named as the recovery co-ordinator for the region by NSW Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke on Friday.

NSW Police deputy commissioner Mal Lanyon is the recovery co-ordinator in the north of the state.

Moderate flooding is still occurring on the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor, however the river has receded from major flood levels after peaking at just above 14 metres at North Richmond on Wednesday morning.

Residents of a dozen local councils around NSW were made eligible for disaster funding on Friday, with one-off payments of $1000 per adult and $400 per child now available for those affected by flooding.

Workers, businesses and farmers who lost income can also apply for 13 weeks of assistance.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday the focus in the Northern Rivers remains on cleaning up and finding housing for displaced residents.

The first 20 motorhomes to provide temporary accommodation for residents are due to arrive in the region on Sunday, with 100 more to follow.

The motorhomes are one part of a $551 million housing support package.

About 5500 damaged homes had been assessed, with about half of them ruled inhabitable on Friday.

The Insurance Council of Australia estimates 126,511 claims across Queensland and NSW would cost insurers $1.89 billion, however further claims are likely.

While the clean up begins in western Sydney people are being advised not to travel there or to the Blue Mountains this weekend.

More than 100 workers were assessing the damage to the state’s roads on Friday, Transport for NSW customer co-ordination executive director Roger Weeks said.

“The exceedingly heavy rain created countless mudslides and landslips across the state, and many of these affected regional roads, along with flooding and other debris,” Mr Weeks said.

It could take some time for permanent fixes to be in place.

Rail infrastructure has also been badly damaged.

NSWTrainlink chief executive Dale Merrick said all the major regional lines out of Sydney had been damaged by heavy rain and landslips.

Services are expected to be disrupted for the next week at least and will run at reduced speed.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.