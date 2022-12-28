More SA flooding as peak moves down Murray

Residents in the Murraylands region of South Australia are bracing for rising waters to inundate more properties as the flood emergency continues.

Authorities expect water to damage and isolate parts of Cowirra, opposite Mannum on Thursday morning.

The State Emergency Service issued an evacuation order for the area on Wednesday morning. A watch and act alert remains in effect for Woodlane and Mypolonga, south of Cowirra.

A emergency management committee of cabinet is on Thursday set to discuss the lifting of restrictions on water activity in river communities.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said it was important to allow activity to occur as quickly as possible for locals and visitors, while balancing the need to maintain a clear message about water safety.

There is concern about high water levels around powerlines and low clearance levels under bridges, prompting the SES to introduce further restrictions.

Mr Malinauskas visited Renmark in the Riverlands on Wednesday and said the peak had passed there, but warned locals similar flooding was possible there in the “not too distant future”.

High flows are expected until the end of January, according to SES chief Chris Beattie.

He said restoring power infrastructure would be critical to early recovery efforts, along with getting power back on for irrigators, households and businesses.