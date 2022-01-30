AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
QUESTION TIME
Josh Frydenberg says Prime Minister Scott Morrison will lead the Liberals to the federal election. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Morrison best to lead Liberals: Frydenberg

Paul Osborne January 31, 2022

Scott Morrison is the best person to lead the Liberals to the federal election, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

A series of opinion polls showing the Liberals well behind Labor and the prime minister’s personal standing taking a hit has triggered questions about a potential leadership change.

The latest Newspoll published in The Australian on Monday gave Labor a 56-44 two-party-preferred lead – a point higher than just before the change from Malcolm Turnbull to Mr Morrison.

Mr Morrison, who will deliver a major speech to the National Press Club on Tuesday, is weighing up the timing of an election due by late May.

Mr Frydenberg told ABC radio on Monday he believed Mr Morrison would be the first prime minister since John Howard to serve a full term and go to an election.

“Australians know that he’s working hard every day to deliver the best health and economic outcome,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“He’s been subject to some pretty hard personal attacks and obviously that’s taken its toll, but I know he is very resilient and I know he’s also very focused to work hard for the Australian people.”

After the last leadership challenge in 2018, the Liberals changed party room rules to require a two-thirds majority to call a spill.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese declined to comment on the speculation.

“I’ll leave it to others, that’s not what I’m concerned about …what I’m concerned about is putting forward a positive agenda,” he told 3AW.

In the Newspoll, Mr Morrison’s net satisfaction rating plummeted 11 points to -19 while Mr Albanese’s rose out of negative figures to zero.

The prime minister has recently taken a lot of heat over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and an awkward encounter with former Australian of the Year Grace Tame. 

Mr Albanese has also narrowed the gap between his rival for preferred prime minister to 43-41 in favour of Mr Morrison, from 45-36 at the last poll.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.