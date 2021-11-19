Morrison condemns Vic MP daughter attack

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned an attack on the daughter of a Victorian MP, amid a divisive debate on the state’s pandemic laws.

Key Victorian crossbench MP Andy Meddick’s daughter Kielan was attacked on the street in Melbourne on Thursday night and suffered a head injury.

Mr Meddick believes the assault was linked to his support for the pandemic laws being debated in state parliament.

“I have reason to believe this could be linked to my role as an MP and the positions I have taken on the pandemic response,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Morrison said his thoughts were with Mr Meddick and his family.

“This is not just an attack on an innocent person but an attack on our very democracy,” he said in a Twitter post.

“I join with all Australians in unequivocally condemning these actions.”

Police say about 11pm Thursday night, a woman was spray painting over a poster on Smith St in Fitzroy, when a man approached her and they argued, before the woman threw a spray can towards the man as she tried to leave.

According to police, the man threw the spray can back at her, striking her in the back of the head.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Mr Meddick denied police’s characterisation of events, saying his daughter threw the can behind her as she ran away after being confronted and abused by the man.

His daughter posted on Instagram that she had been chased down and attacked by a man for being “political”.

“I called for help and he threw a spray can at my head. I started bleeding a lot,” she said.

Ms Meddick ran into the 86 Bar, where the staff treated her wounds before she was taken to hospital.

She said she has a three-centimetre gash on her head, which required stitches and glue.

“I’m home safe now, thank you so much for all the support,” Ms Meddick said.

Manager of 86 Bar Anthony Wallace told AAP the venue supervisor heard a commotion on Thursday night, before a woman lunged in the front entrance, screaming “he’s going to kill me”.

Mr Meddick said he has been “desperately worried” about “comments, threats and intimidation” that have been made against his family, staff and colleagues since he announced his support for the government’s pandemic bill.

“My worst fears have been turned into a reality,” he said.

He said police are investigating the attack and asked people to respect his family’s privacy.

“I do also ask that people understand and respect the fact that comments, insults, intimidation and incitement can all have very real and absolutely devastating consequences.”

Last week, Mr Meddick revealed protesters had targeted his house.

“It’s a genuine fear … that we will see re-enactments of what has occurred in the UK where MPs are actually killed and this is something that I’m desperately trying to avoid,” he said at the time.

Premier Daniel Andrews offered his support to Ms Meddick and her family in a post on Twitter.

“Violence of any form, for any reason, against any person has absolutely no place in Victoria,” he said.

The Victorian government’s bill, which gives the premier and health minister the power to declare a pandemic and issue health orders, has become a lightning rod for anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination groups.

It’s been reported figures associated with the neo-Nazi movement have joined the protests on the steps of parliament.

On Monday evening a crowd staged a mock execution of the premier using wooden gallows, while another demonstrator attended an earlier protest with three nooses, in an apparent reference to crossbenchers who have supported the bill.