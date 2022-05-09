Morrison defends feisty debate performance

Scott Morrison has defended his performance in the second leaders’ debate, following a shouty and feisty contest with Anthony Albanese.

The prime minister, campaigning in the marginal NSW seat of Gilmore on Monday, said the debate’s format had led to the occasional shouting match between himself and his opponent.

“The way the debate was set up made it difficult to hear in the room itself,” he told reporters in Nowra on the NSW south coast.

“It was a spirited debate, I think Australians expect spirited debate, and the last one was a bit more measured.”

Sunday night’s debate on the Nine Network was declared a draw between Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese, but both major parties have sought to claim victory from the showdown.

Speaking in Sydney on Monday while launching Labor’s policy to boost the number of high-performance teachers, the opposition leader said Mr Morrison failed to bring anything to the table during the debate.

“Scott Morrison didn’t have anything to say except shouting, he only had smears and that smirk throughout it all,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

“I put forward ideas … I ask you to think about what were the policy measures that Scott Morrison said he would do in his fourth term if he’s elected. If he is given three more years, we can’t afford three more years of the same.”

Mr Albanese then travelled to Adelaide, where he was campaigning alongside newly-elected premier Peter Malinauskas, announcing a $400 million expansion of the Flinders Medical Centre.

The prime minister said he hoped the third and final debate, scheduled to be held on Wednesday night on the Seven Network, would have more rules enforced.

However, Mr Morrison dismissed criticism he was dismissive of moderator, 60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo, because she was a woman.

“I don’t believe gender had anything to do with it,” he said.

“Both Anthony and I think we’re completely respectful.”

Monday marked the start of pre-poll voting for the May 21 election at more than 500 locations across the country.

While large numbers of early voters are expected during pre-poll, Mr Morrison said he was not concerned that large numbers of people could already be voting against him.

“Right now today, people are turning up and voting at pre-poll, right across the country and they’re making a choice,” he said.

“People are making assessments and so many, as we are seeing, are still to make a decision.”

While a hung parliament remains a possibility, Mr Albanese said Labor was looking to govern in its own right.

“I will be working every day for 76 (lower house seats),” he said.

“We should have 150 Labor members in the House of Representatives, that is my starting point. I think we will fall short of that, but my objective is 76.”

It comes as two new opinion polls showed Labor growing its lead over the coalition as the campaign enters its final fortnight.

Despite not being able to guarantee a lift to real wages at Sunday’s debate, Mr Albanese said he remained confident about working alongside businesses and unions to improve working conditions.

“The truth is we have had flatlining wages over 10 years. The key to lifting wages is lifting productivity,” he said.

“Our clear objective is to lift up living standards … (the prime minister) couldn’t even say that Australian workers should be paid the minimum wage.”

The prime minister hit back saying the best way to make wages increase was to lower the unemployment rate.

“Businesses can make wages go up. When businesses are doing well and when unemployment is going down, then wages go up,” he said.

“What makes wages go up is a strong economy where businesses are doing well and they can ensure that they can pay staff even better and above award rates.”