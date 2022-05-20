AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is "the most successful multicultural nation on earth". Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
Morrison pitches housing as campaign ends

Dominic Giannini May 21, 2022

Scott Morrison has urged voters to consider the future housing needs of their children as he wrapped up six weeks of election campaigning.

Traversing four housing estates in four states over five days, the prime minister sought to contrast the housing and economic policies of the coalition and Labor. 

“Now only a vote for the Liberals and Nationals will enable you or your kids to have the opportunity to access their superannuation to buy their own home,” he said on the final day of campaigning in Perth.

“Labor will never let you do it.”

Labor has proposed a shared equity scheme of home ownership, which the Liberals say symbolises the worst aspects of an Albanese government. 

Mr Morrison also latched onto a half-century low unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent as proof his economic plan is working.

“That’s why this election is all about who was best able to manage our economy, who was best able to manage the nation’s finances,” Mr Morrison said. 

“A strong economy means a better future. It means a stronger future for you and your family.”

The Liberals’ goat path to victory in the face of poor polling has been revealed in the final week of the campaign. 

The prime minister toured outer Brisbane and northern Queensland seats where he’s hoping to make gains at the expense of Labor, before moving onto the Northern Territory, where the coalition hopes to pick up Lingiari. 

Electorates in Melbourne, Tasmania and Perth were also toured to shore up support for marginal Liberals seats in danger of flipping.

The prime minister primarily focused on community events and local announcements, but also frequented multicultural and religious community events throughout the week.

“Australia is the most successful multicultural nation anywhere on earth,” he told a Sikh community event on Friday. 

“We do it combining and bringing people together from many different faith backgrounds as well.

“I love coming to communities of faith. I’m part of a community of faith myself. It’s always been a big part of my life growing up and now as we seek to raise our own family.”

