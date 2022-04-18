AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a $121 million patrol vessel investment in WA. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Morrison pledges WA defence industry jobs

Michael Ramsey April 18, 2022

A plan to build two new patrol boats in Western Australia will sustain hundreds of local shipbuilding jobs, Scott Morrison says.

The prime minister has arrived in Perth for a two-day visit ahead of the May 21 election, promising his government will continue to grow the defence industry if re-elected.

He says about 400 direct jobs will be created under the $124 million investment in two new Evolved Cape Class patrol boats, as well as a further 150 in the supply chain.

The vessels will be built by Austal at the Henderson shipyard near Fremantle, adding to the six vessels it is already delivering there.

“This investment doesn’t just help secure our borders, it secures hundreds of shipbuilding jobs in Western Australia,” Mr Morrison said in a statement on Monday.

“More shipbuilding work means a strong economy, and a stronger future for this important industry and our Navy and Australian Border Force.”

Mr Morrison used a pre-election visit to WA, where Labor is targeting several marginal seats, to announce the development of a $4.3 billion dry docking facility at Henderson.

The government is spruiking a local shipbuilding pipeline worth close to $30 billion through to 2040.

WA’s Labor government had lobbied hard for the state to build Australia’s new nuclear-powered submarines given the existing Collins Class subs are based in WA.

A decision was instead made to build the submarines in South Australia.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the new patrol boats would contribute to fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement operations.

“These extra boats will also enable Navy to transfer two of its Cape Class patrol boats to the ABF – further strengthening our border defences,” he said.

WA-based Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said it was a shot in the arm for the shipbuilding industry.

The two vessels are scheduled to be delivered by late-2023, with all eight to be operational by early-2024.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.