Australia China
Scott Morrison says China needs to explain its actions on the lasering an Australian aircraft. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Morrison refutes China laser allegations

Andrew Brown February 22, 2022

Scott Morrison has refuted accusations from China that an Australian military aircraft, which was lasered by a Chinese warship, was flying too close to the vessel at the time.

China’s foreign ministry said Australia’s allegations about the incident were “groundless”, with the country’s Global Times newspaper also saying Australia was “throwing mud” about the issue.

The prime minister said China needed to explain their actions about the lasering of the aircraft, saying the Chinese vessel was in Australia’s exclusive economic zone at the time.

“They need to explain that, not just to Australia, but this needs to be explained to the entire region, as to what they would be doing, undertaking such a reckless act,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Tasmania on Tuesday.

“There is no explanation that Australia has to give here, our surveillance planes have every right to be in our exclusive economic zone.”

While China’s foreign ministry said the lasering was a defensive measure due to the closeness of the Australian aircraft, Mr Morrison said the surveillance plane was exactly where it needed to be.

“They were doing their job, as they do every day, and we make no apology for where our surveillance aircraft are looking after and protecting Australians,” he said.

“Do I have an expectation that an explanation will be given? Frankly, not a strong one, based on the form, but what I do know is that’s what occurred and I will call it out.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said he would write to his Chinese counterpart about the incident.

However, he previously indicated a response would be unlikely, given the frosty relationship between the two countries.

