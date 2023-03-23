AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Moses
Playmaker Mitchell Moses (c) has decided to remain with Parramatta in a big boost for the Eels. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Moses knocks back rivals, staying put at Parramatta

Scott Bailey March 23, 2023

Mitchell Moses has told Parramatta’s rivals he will be staying put at the Eels, ending months of speculation around his future and offering long-term security to his club.

Moses made the call hours out from the grand-final rematch against Penrith and a month after the round-one deadline he had set himself in the off-season.

But coach Brad Arthur was still in the dark before the Panthers game, saying he and the team had yet to be informed of the decision.

“Unless Mitch has got news for us later in the team meeting, we haven’t been told that yet,” he said.

The 28-year-old already had an option in his favour for next season, but the new deal will keep him at the Eels long-term.

The extension comes after Moses was offered significantly more money to move back to Wests Tigers, the joint-venture club hoping he would turn their fortunes around. 

The Sydney Roosters were forced to deny speculation this week they were interested in the playmaker, while Canterbury were at one stage another potential suitor.

At different stages Moses also hit back at suggestions he was greedy or handing too much power to his management, as Parramatta slipped to an 0-3 start.

But Moses decided to stay loyal to the Eels.

His signature comes after five-eighth Dylan Brown signed a new deal with the NRL club in January, locking him in until 2025 with an option in the playmaker’s favour to extend it to 2031.

Fullback Clint Gutherson and coach Brad Arthur are also with the Eels until the end of 2025.

With Moses as their halfback, Parramatta have won 76 of 134 games since his mid-season arrival from the Tigers in 2017, with the high point being last year’s grand-final appearance.

Moses had starred on the run to that decider, including missing the birth of his first child to play in the preliminary-final win over North Queensland.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.