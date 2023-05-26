AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mitchell Moses of the Eels is tackled by Jack Gosiewski of the Cowboys
Mitchell Moses (left) has inspired Parramatta to a morale-boosting 24-16 win over North Queensland. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Moses leads Eels to hard-fought win over the Cowboys

George Clarke May 26, 2023

Parramatta have breathed life into their stuttering NRL campaign by claiming a hard-fought 24-16 win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

Last year’s grand finalists have endured a topsy-turvy start to 2023, and things took a further twist on Friday when new recruit Joe Ofahengaue limped off just seven minutes into his debut after signing from the Wests Tigers earlier this week. 

The Eels were solid if unspectacular in front of 14,810 fans at CommBank Stadium, with a late try from halfback Mitchell Moses getting them home.

Parramatta (6-7) now enjoy a much-needed bye with the win moving them up to 10th spot on the ladder.

North Queensland, meanwhile, battled valiantly, with a late Kyle Feldt double looking to have given them a chance of leaving Sydney’s west with a win until a rash offload from Coen Hess led to Moses’ late try. 

The Cowboys, smarting from last week’s 66-18 humbling at the hands of the Wests Tigers, began in impressive fashion.

They looked confident whenever they moved the ball and an intricate display of passing allowed electric fullback Scott Drinkwater to dash in for the opener.

Ofahengaue, who was part of the Tigers side which thumped the Cowboys before Tuesday’s switch to the Eels, hobbled off soon after and did not return.

Down a man in a forward rotation already without Junior Paulo (Origin duty), Ryan Matterson (calf), Shaun Lane (hamstring) and Reagan Campbell-Gillard (groin), Parramatta coach Brad Arthur needed his lesser-known men to stand up.

Makahesi Makatoa threw his weight around and fellow front-rower Wiremu Greig was able to draw the Eels back level, crashing in on the 18-minute mark as he enjoyed one of his best first-grade showings to date. 

“I challenged the boys to own their effort and physicality,” Arthur said. 

“You can focus on who is out of the team, or you can focus on who is getting an opportunity.

“They did a great job. We are learning lessons as we go.”

The scores were tied at 6-6 until the 55th minute, with Parramatta having two Sean Russell efforts chalked off.

The Cowboys looked like they might be able to withstand the barrage of Eels’ attacks until Maika Sivo barged over in the corner.

Moses’ kicking game had suffocated the Cowboys and forced them to bring the ball out of their own end.

Moses converted Sivo’s try from the left hand touchline, repeating the trick when Russell slid in for a 63rd-minute touchdown on the other flank.

Feldt scored two tries in the final 10 minutes to send the game down to the wire, before Moses jinked his way over to seal the win for the Eels. 

“We started poorly in the second half and Mitchell gives Parramatta a real luxury with his kicking,” Cowboys coach Todd Payten said.

“I’m much happier with our application around the tougher parts of our game.

“There are positives but it’s still a loss.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.