moses
Mitchell Moses is on track to return from concussion to play against Cronulla, says Brad Arthur. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Moses on track for NRL semi: Coach Arthur

Jasper Bruce September 14, 2022

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has confirmed halfback Mitch Moses is on track to recover from concussion in time to play in Friday’s semi-final against Canberra.

Moses left the field midway through the second half of last Friday’s qualifying-final loss to Penrith after his head collided with Viliame Kikau’s hip.

Moses participated in light training on Monday and his return to play was approved by an independent doctor a day later.

Provided he makes it through his first contact session unscathed on Wednesday evening, the halfback will line up at CommBank Stadium in the second week of the finals.

“Every indication all week has been that he’s been fine and his usual self,” Arthur said.

“He’s ticked all the boxes at the moment.

“If he gets through tonight and pulls up fine tomorrow, he’ll be playing.

“The medical guys are happy with where he’s at.”

The Eels will be mindful of Moses’ recovery at Wednesday’s contact session but are not yet training for the possibility the coach’s son Jake Arthur may need to fill in, should Moses lose his race against the clock.

“The boys will be smart around it but we can’t protect (Moses) from it too much either,” Arthur said.

“At the end of the day, we’re counting on Mitchell playing.

“Jake will play (if Moses is ruled out) but we haven’t even talked about that.”

Arthur said his son would be ready to play if called upon, having deputised for a fortnight in August while Moses nursed a finger injury.

“At the moment he’s preparing for his job off the bench. He might get on, he might not,” Arthur said.

Arthur opted not to cut winger Waqa Blake from his side after a difficult night under the high ball against Penrith.

The coach said he remained confident in Blake and never considered subbing him out for former Raider Bailey Simonsson, who scored two tries the last time the Eels met Canberra.

“Simo’s done a really good job,” Arthur said.

“But I’ve never hung a bloke out to dry on the back of one performance. 

“(Blake) had an off day, they’re all allowed to have that.

“We’ve got confidence in Waqa to do the job.”

