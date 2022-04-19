AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Climate action protest by school students in Sydney
Nearly 60 per cent of Australians say climate action will be a major factor in their voting. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

Most Australians worry over climate change

Farid Farid April 20, 2022

Weeks after floods devastated massive swathes of NSW and QLD, climate change remains a major concern for Australians as they head into the polls.

A new Ipsos survey has found that 83 per cent of Australians are worried about the debilitating effects of climate change and global warming.

With more frequent and extreme natural disaster events, 70 per cent see the country already in the grip of turbulent climate change.

Nearly 45 per cent of Australians think the federal government is doing “too little” to combat climate change.

That looming anxiety will colour their choice at the upcoming federal election next month, with almost 60 per cent surveyed noting they will be looking at the individual candidate or party’s policies in addressing environmental catastrophes before voting for them.

“Awareness and expectations among Australians regarding our climate are growing,” said Ipsos Public Affairs Director Stuart Clark.

“There is a concern among Australians and a desire for the government to act. Policy will be a key part of the people’s decision-making coming into the election,” he said.

Almost 30 per cent of Labor voters consider the environment the most important issue impacting their electoral decision, making it equally important as the economy at 28 per cent.

But with awareness rising , scepticism particularly among NSW residents has also ballooned.

Nearly 1 in 3 have expressed doubt about whether climate change is occurring.

