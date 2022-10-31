AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cristian Volpato celebrates scoring for Roma against Verona.
Sydneysider Cristian Volpato celebrates putting Roma ahead in their 3-1 Serie A win against Verona. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Mourinho praises Aussie teen’s Roma impact

AAP November 1, 2022

Sydney-born teenager Cristian Volpato has made an explosive impact in Roma’s Serie A win over Hellas Verona, with coach Jose Mourinho describing him as a player “with first-team quality”. 

Volpato scored one goal and set up another to help Roma come from behind and snatch a late victory at 10-man Verona on Monday night as he looks to establish himself in the senior side.

The 18-year-old, who is at the centre of an international tug-of-war between Italy and his native Australia, changed the game after coming on as a second-half substitute for Nicolo Zaniolo.

With the scores locked at 1-1, Volpato – who has been capped at junior level by Italy – put his side ahead with two minutes remaining before setting up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rivals Lazio into fourth place.

“The coach called me over and told me I needed to come on straight away,” Volpato said afterwards.

“I didn’t even have time to warm-up. I’m really happy, I tried my best to change the contest. I never gave up.”

Having been told he “must be very lucky” by Mourinho after his goal, Volpato accepted his star turn may not mean a start in Roma’s next game. 

“I know that I am the youngest and that I need to be patient and show respect for everyone,” he said.

Mourinho told Roma’s official website he had no concerns about throwing the teenager into the fray. 

“I believed in the talent of a young boy (Volpato) and his creativity and his eye for goal,” he said. 

“After having a taste of the first-team, he signed a contract extension, and now he is a player with first-team quality. 

“He’s young, he has a lot still to learn every day, but he’s already at the level required.

“When I put him in it wasn’t me being crazy or taking an absurd risk. 

“I didn’t know for sure that he was going to score the winning goal, but I knew he had the capability of doing so.”

In Serie A’s other Monday night game, Bologna came from behind to win 2-1 at Monza.

It was Monza’s first match since defender Pablo Mari, on loan from Arsenal, was stabbed in a knife attack in a Milan supermarket.

Monza players warmed up for the match wearing T-shirts dedicated to Mari, while there was a minute’s silence in honour of a supermarket employee who was killed in the incident on Thursday.

– With AP

