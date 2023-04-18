‘Warrior’ Price is right for fight over voice: Dutton

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has unveiled a wider-than-expected frontbench reshuffle, with Jacinta Nampijinpa Price elevated to cabinet as Indigenous Australians spokeswoman.

Mr Dutton on Tuesday announced the appointment of Senator Price, who was first elected to the Senate for the Northern Territory last year, to the portfolio vacated by Julian Leeser.

Mr Leeser resigned from his frontbench role to campaign for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous voice, which his party opposes.

Mr Dutton was given a further opportunity to reshuffle his senior line-up with the surprise announcement of Queensland MP Karen Andrews’ retirement at the next election.

The opposition leader described Senator Price as a “fighter” who sought to improve the lives of Indigenous women and children.

“She’s a warrior for Indigenous Australians and she’s a very proud (Northern) Territorian,” Mr Dutton said in Adelaide.

“I know that she’ll do an outstanding job in leading the charge for better practical outcomes for Indigenous Australians, not through the prime minister’s Canberra voice bureaucracy.”

Senator Price, an Indigenous leader who has been a vocal campaigner against an Indigenous voice in the constitution, said she was “very humbled, very grateful that the leadership has entrusted me”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated the senator on her “considerable promotion” in such a short time in parliament.

Nationals leader David Littleproud hailed the elevation of Senator Price, who as an NT Country Liberal sits in his party room, as a victory for the Nationals.

Mr Littleproud said Senator Price would bring “lived experience” to the role.

“I’m proud of the fact that I had negotiations with Peter,” he said.

“While it’s above our quota (for the shadow ministry), the main thing is that this is the right decision for the coalition, this is the right decision for the nation.”

Ms Andrews will be replaced in the home affairs portfolio by Victorian senator James Paterson.

Ms Andrews said she had made the early announcement as she wanted to ensure the coalition had the “maximum time” possible to find a new replacement for her portfolio and her Queensland seat of McPherson.

“I have decided not to recontest the seat of McPherson at the next election and as a result I have asked Peter Dutton not to include me in his new shadow ministry,” she said.

Ms Andrews, who was first elected in 2010, described having held ministries including home affairs, industry, science and technology as the “greatest honour of my life”.

Mr Dutton described Michaelia Cash as a “dear friend” who will add attorney-general to her shadow portfolio.

Senator Paterson will add the home affairs portfolio to his existing cyber security role.

“There is no more sacred duty of government than to keep Australians safe and secure,” Senator Paterson said.

South Australian Indigenous senator Kerrynne Liddle will take on the role of opposition spokeswoman for child protection and the prevention of family violence.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the changes were further evidence of the Liberal Party becoming a “far-right irrelevance” due to its positions on climate change and the voice, which amounted to heightening “racial division”.

On the Aston by-election in Victoria earlier this, which resulted in a historic defeat for the federal Liberal Party, Mr Dutton said his confidence had not been shaken.

“I’ve been in this game a long time … and you listen to the messages that are given to you by the electorate,” he told Sky News.