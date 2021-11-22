 MPs to back religious discrimination bill - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
MICHAELIA CASH SENATE COVID SCREENS
Attorney-General Michaelia Cash has been in charge of drafting religious discrimination laws. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

MPs to back religious discrimination bill

Georgie Moore November 23, 2021

Liberal and Nationals politicians are expected to endorse a contentious proposal to boost religious discrimination protections.

The bill will go to the coalition’s joint partyroom on Tuesday when members are set to see and approve it.

The federal government would like to put the 2019 federal promise to parliament during the final sitting fortnight of the year. 

But it faces an uphill battle, with crossbenchers including Rex Patrick and Rebekha Sharkie indicating they don’t see why it’s necessary.

Yet to be publicly released, the bill seeks to provide greater protection for people making statements about their religious beliefs as long as they don’t harass or vilify.

This would not protect people in situations akin to sports star Israel Folau, who was dumped by Rugby Australia for claiming hell awaited gay people.

The axing of the so-called Folau clause was aimed at appeasing opposition to the bill among moderate members.

The revamped bill would also allow religious schools to preference hiring people of the same faith and override state laws. 

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese maintains Labor is yet to see the bill and the government hasn’t sought Labor support for it.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.