Munster wary of Luai-inspired Samoa

Kangaroos five-eighth Cameron Munster says Australia would be foolish to underestimate a Samoan side spearheaded by Jarome Luai, despite the fact the tournament newcomers are priced at $7 to win the Rugby League World Cup final.

Luai has been the heartbeat of this Samoan side and was credited with leading the turnaround from their humbling 60-6 loss to England in the tournament opener.

There has been an unfair knock on Luai throughout his career which suggests that he has leant on Penrith teammate and Kangaroos halfback Nathan Cleary to get through big NRL and State of Origin games.

But buoyed by three man-of-the-match awards, it is the Penrith five-eighth who enters this Saturday’s final at Old Trafford with the most expectation, even if his side are massive underdogs.

The 25-year-old was named in the team of the tournament and will pit his wares against Cleary and Munster, who warned Australia of taking the threat of the Samoan No. 6 lightly.

“He’s got Samoa to a World Cup final, which is World Cup history,” Munster said.

“It shows he’s been doing the walking and talking and also backing it up with premierships.

“He’s playing some really good footy and he’s very confident and it’s showing on the footy field at the moment.”

Luai has been willing to intimidate opposition players, getting the better of English skipper Sam Tomkins and No. 6 Jack Welsby in Samoa’s semi-final win.

Cleary will undoubtedly be in his sights as they face each other for the first time in nearly a decade.

Munster, who has shared plenty of battles with Luai at NRL and State of Origin level, said it would be unwise to aggravate the Samoan playmaker.

“He comes over every now and then and gives a little bit of cheek but I guess you can talk the talk when you walk the walk and he’s done it the last couple of years,” he said.

“I sledge back here and there, maybe when we score I might give the old ‘that was all you’ but that’s about as far as I go just in case I say the wrong thing to someone and I end up on my back.”