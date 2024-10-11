Murder accused allegedly moved wife’s body near mower

A man accused of murdering his wife moved her body before she was found dead near a ride-on lawnmower, police allege.

Air force pilot Robert John Crawford, 46, was not required to appear in person at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday for a brief mention of his charges before he was remanded in custody.

He is charged with murder and interfering with a corpse after his wife Frances Elizabeth Crawford was found dead at an Upper Lockyer property, west of Brisbane, in the early hours of July 30.

A man has been remanded in custody after being accused of murdering his wife and moving her body before she was discovered near a ride-on lawnmower. Video by Rex Martinich

The prominent Toowoomba psychologist, 49, was discovered near the lawnmower at the bottom of a retaining wall.

In court documents filed for Friday’s court mention, police allege Ms Crawford’s body was moved before that time.

Emergency services had been called to a report of an incident involving a ride-on lawnmower.

Police had previously said Crawford called triple zero and that he was the last person to see his wife alive, having allegedly been at the property on the night she died.

Crawford’s solicitor Andrew McGinness sought a two-week adjournment for the case to be mentioned again on October 25.

Robert Crawford was arrested on Thursday and charged with murdering his wife. Image by Supplied/AAP PHOTOS

Acting Magistrate Sue Ganasan granted the application and ordered Crawford be held in custody.

Under Queensland law, people charged with murder must apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Mr McGinness did not comment as he left court.

In a public appeal last week, homicide detectives asked people who had been in contact with Crawford to come forward with any relevant information.

Detective Superintendent George Marchesini on Thursday said Crawford’s arrest was the result of the bravery of people who had come forward along with detectives’ tireless efforts.

Emergency services were called to a report of an incident involving a ride-on lawnmower. Image by HANDOUT/

Ms Crawford’s family paid tribute to the mother-of-three late on Thursday, saying they would rally around her children who they described as “wonderful young adults who will continue Frances’ legacy”.

A fundraiser has been organised on behalf of the family to assist her children’s future needs.

“Frances leaves behind 3 amazing children who have lost their beautiful mother in the most tragic of circumstances,” family friend Suzanne Duffy wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“We are reaching out to the Australian community for support to help Frances’ children after this heartbreaking incident taking their mother from their lives.”

She said Ms Crawford would be remembered as “one of those people who always checked in on others”.

“She was caring and selfless. Beautiful inside and out. That’s how her family, friends, church and colleagues described her in life and now in death.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14