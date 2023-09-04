AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gold Coast City councillor Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden
Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden has been charged with the murder of his 58-year-old stepfather. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Murder-accused councillor must show why he can keep job

John Crouch September 4, 2023

A Gold Coast councillor accused of murdering his stepfather must explain to the state government why he should not be suspended from his elected position.

Acting Premier Steven Miles said he was sending a letter to Ryan Donald Bayldon-Lumsden, 30, to show cause why he should not be suspended with pay as he awaits trial for allegedly murdering Robert Malcolm Lumsden, 58, at the family’s Arundel home on August 23.

Bayldon-Lumsden was released on bail following a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday with a $250,000 surety.

He has until Friday to dispute the government’s call for an explanation.

The Palaszczuk government sought urgent Crown Law advice and Mr Miles, who is also the Local Government Minister, informed cabinet of the move on Monday.

Mr Miles said he believed it was a “reasonable outcome” to suspend Bayldon-Lumsden until after council elections in March next year.

The suspension would be revisited if Bayldon-Lumsden chose to stand for office again.

Bayldon-Lumsden’s lawyers have said he intended to plead not guilty.

Mr Miles said the government had been in constant contact with Gold Coast City Council about its options and the legal advice.

He said he had the to power to appoint an adviser to take care of day-to-day representation in Bayldon-Lumsden’s ward and he had asked the council to consider who an appropriate adviser would be.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

