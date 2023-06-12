Murder charge to come after WA officer dies in hospital

Murder charges will be laid against the accused driver of a car that ran over and killed a West Australian police officer.

Constable Anthony Woods, 28, was in an induced coma at Royal Perth Hospital after the incident on Thursday but WA Police on Sunday night confirmed he had succumbed to his injuries.

Reagan Ainsley Chown, 23, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Friday after he was charged with multiple offences, including committing an act intended to prevent arrest which caused grievous bodily harm and reckless driving to escape police pursuit.

“We will be upgrading the charges to murder,” Police Commissioner Col Blanch said on Monday.

Const Woods and other officers had been following the car, allegedly bearing stolen number plates, through Ascot in Perth’s east about 1am on Thursday.

It came to a stop and as the officers tried to detain the three occupants, Const Woods was hit by the vehicle and dragged underneath.

His fellow officers had to lift the car off him and attempted CPR at the scene before he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Blanch said Const Woods would be honoured with a full police funeral but he would speak with the officer’s family about what they wanted.

Const Woods had just passed his probation with the force, having volunteered at the PCYC before joining the police cadets in 2019 and moving into the recruit squad in 2021.

Mr Blanch read a statement from Const Woods’ wife Emily, who thanked those who went to her husband’s aid and described the family’s shattering loss.

“He was a devoted husband, a loving son, brother and uncle who was taken from this Earth far too soon,” it read.

“Anthony will be remembered as a funny, hardworking man who loved the West Coast Eagles and mucking around with his mates.

“He brought light and laughter to every situation and his wicked sense of humour is irreplaceable.

“Our pain at this time is indescribable and we take comfort in the outpouring of love from the community.

“We ask that you keep Anthony’s memory alive by telling stories of your good times with him.”

The commissioner went to Belmont police station on Sunday night to be with Const Woods’ colleagues.

“There was a lot of tears but there was a lot of laughter and that’s exactly what mum and the family wanted,” Mr Blanch said.

The officers who were with the 28-year-old on the night will be recognised in due course, Mr Blanch said.

Flags at all police stations across the state will go to half mast.

Chown, 23, was remanded in custody to face court again on July 7.

A 20-year-old woman and 25-year-old man who allegedly were in the stolen car have been released pending further investigation.