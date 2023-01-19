AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protest march in Perth over the bashing death of teen Cassius Turvey
The bashing death of Indigenous teen Cassius Turvey sparked anger across Australia. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • homicide

Murder charges over Indigenous teen death

AAP January 19, 2023

Three more people have been charged with murder over the bashing death of Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey as he walked home from school in Perth.

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, is already before the courts on a murder charge over the 15-year-old’s death in Middle Swan on October 13 last year. 

Police said two more men and a woman were charged with murder on Thursday.

It’s alleged the three were in company with Brearley during the assault on the teen who died in hospital 10 days later after suffering serious head and other injuries, some inflicted with a metal pole.

The new accused are a 27-year-old man from Wundowie, a 24-year-old man from Chidlow and a 20-year-old woman from Herne Hill

They are due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

Brearley remains in custody in Casuarina Prison.

The death of Cassius triggered an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation, with some Indigenous leaders condemning the alleged attack as cowardly and racist.

Cassius has been remembered as a loving son and a role model to his friends. He had started his own lawn mowing business and was invited at age 11 to deliver an acknowledgement of country at the WA parliament.

