Murder suspect to return to Qld after India manhunt

The man suspected of murdering Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley has spent his first night behind bars in Australia before his expected extradition to face charges.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, arrived in Melbourne from Delhi on Wednesday, where a magistrate ordered his return to the state he allegedly fled shortly after Ms Cordingley’s body was found on a beach near Cairns in October 2018.

Queensland police are preparing to charge Mr Singh when his flight arrives on Thursday or Friday.

They believe he hid out in Punjab state after fleeing Australia, leaving behind his wife and three children at their Innisfail home.

Detective Acting Superintendent Kevin Goan said Ms Cordingley’s family had been told Mr Singh would soon return to Queensland.

“They’re clearly overwhelmed, but delighted that again, the judicial process will commence on Australian soil in the very near future,” he told reporters outside the Melbourne court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Martin Grinberg ordered Mr Singh to be extradited to Queensland after hearing police had DNA and telephone evidence allegedly linking him to the case.

Police are arranging for Mr Singh to be flown to Queensland via private air charter on Thursday or Friday.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at a court in Cairns later this week.