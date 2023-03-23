Murphy returns, Victoria to bat first in Shield final

Test offspinner Todd Murphy has been named for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Chasing an unprecedented “six-peat” of consecutive Shield, one-day cup and Big Bash titles, WA won the toss on Thursday and elected to bowl.

The hosts’ pace attack is bolstered for the rematch of last year’s decider by the return of first-choice trio Lance Morris, Matt Kelly and Joel Paris.

Morris had been part of the Australian Test squad in India while Kelly and Paris were rested for their final-round match, which WA lost to Victoria at the same venue.

Murphy, who snared 7-124 on Test debut in Nagpur, got the nod for Victoria ahead of veteran left-arm spinner Jon Holland.

Test batsman Peter Handscomb returns from duty in India to captain Victoria, but opener Travis Dean was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

WA: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (capt), Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe (wk), Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris.

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (capt), Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), Fergus O’Neill, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Mitchell Perry.