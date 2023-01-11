Murphy to sound out Lyon, O’Keefe

Todd Murphy will spend the next month leaning on Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe as he prepares to embark on his maiden Test tour in India.

Murphy became the only uncapped member of Australia’s squad when the 18-man group was named on Wednesday, as one of four spinners.

The 22-year-old comes into the squad off the back of seven first-class matches, three more than when Lyon made his debut in Sri Lanka in 2011.

Lyon and O’Keefe each took 19 wickets in the 2017 tour of India, as Australia routinely played two spinners and were narrowly beaten 2-1 in the series.

O’Keefe, Lyon and Murphy will spend the next three weeks playing together for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL, before the latter two head to India at the end of the month.

“I’ll try and have as many conversations as I can with (Lyon) and get as much out of those guys who have been there before as possible,” Murphy said.

“(O’Keefe) at the Sixers, just to be able to speak about his experiences in India when he went there.

“It will be really good to set me up over there.”

Murphy first spent time working with Lyon in the Sheffield Shield bubble in Adelaide two years ago, when former international Nic Maddinson approached the Test spinner to bowl with the youngster.

It is possible they will be paired together in India next month, be it as tweaker twins or in a three-pronged spin attack alongside Ashton Agar or Mitchell Swepson.

“There’s no secret that I’m very impressed by Todd Murphy,” Lyon said last month.

“I have done a lot of work with Todd, been around the Sixers with him. He’s definitely put his hand up.

“I first bowled with him two years ago in the Shield bubble … He’s got the skillset there.

“It’s just about him learning the craft tactically and mentally and really honing in on that skillset of bowling an unbelievable stock ball.”

Victorian Murphy toured Sri Lanka last year in the Australia A squad and as a reserve for the Test team, before a brief stint in a national academy in India last year.

“That’s going to hold me in good stead,” Murphy said.

“Here, you trust your overspun ball, and try and use the bounce to advantage.

“Over there, spin comes into it more. So changing around seam position and being open to change the way you bowl mid-game to suit the conditions.”