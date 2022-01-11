AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andy Murray
Five-times Australian Open finalist Andy Murray said Novak Djokovic still has questions to answer. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Murray: Djokovic has questions to answer

George Clarke January 12, 2022

Former world No.1 Andy Murray wants Novak Djokovic to come clean over his whereabouts in the days after he tested positive to COVID-19 last month. 

Djokovic was named top seed for next week’s Australian Open on Tuesday, capping off a manic few days for the nine-times champion since arriving in Australia.

After being placed in a Melbourne detention hotel last week, Djokovic was freed on Monday after his legal team had the Federal Circuit Court overturn the decision to cancel his visa.

Djokovic received an exemption to bypass hotel quarantine to defend his Australian Open crown on the basis he had tested positive to COVID-19 on December 16.

But photos have since emerged of the Serb, who admitted to immigration authorities that he wasn’t vaccinated, attending various functions after he claimed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday Djokovic would have “clearly violated the rules” had he known of the test result before he participated  but added: “I don’t know when he received the test result, when he read it.” 

Brnabic, who has spoken to Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, said her government was ready to provide guarantees Djokovic would respect regulations in Australia.

Concerns have been raised that the world No.1 may have misled Australian Border Force officials by not declaring he was in both Serbia and Spain in the 14 days before his arrival in Australia.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday he does not have information on whether Djokovic had visited Spain before travelling to Australia, and he had “not been contacted by the Australian government to request such documentation”.

However, there is video on YouTube of Djokovic practising in Marbella at the turn of the year.

Brnabic added she was “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” as to whether Djokovic will be permitted to stay in Australia. 

“I hope that final decision will be announced soon,” Brnabic told Reuters. “Uncertainty is not good for Djokovic nor the Australian Open.”

Murray, who has lost to the 34-year-old in four Australian Open finals, says it’s crucial that Djokovic opens up about his movements in the days following his positive diagnosis. 

“It’s a positive that he’s not in detention anymore. He won in court so that’s a positive thing for him,” Murray said when asked by AAP on Tuesday night.  

“Hopefully we will be able to concentrate on the tennis now,” he added after beating Norway’s Viktor Durasovic 6-3 6-1 in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

“There are still a few questions that need to be answered about the isolation and stuff, which I’m sure we’ll hear from him in the next few days.

“I am obviously here to try and play and win tournaments. It’s the first match I’ve won here (in Australia) in over three years.

“This is where situations like this are frustrating for players because I want to come off and talk about my tennis and not talk about situations like that.

“I’m hoping we can move on from it now. It looks like he’s going to be able to play and compete in the Australian Open. 

“We do want the best players there but I think there are a few questions to be answered. Until that happens, it’s tough to give a definitive opinion. 

“I’m sure he will. It’s up to the press to ask about that and for Novak to clarify. Let’s wait to see what he says about that.”

