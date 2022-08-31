Music trade harassment rife, review finds

Harassment, sexualised harm and bullying are rife in the Australian music industry, an independent review has found.

More than half those working in the music trade have experienced sexual harassment or harm at work, according to the Raising Their Voices report released on Thursday.

In a large-scale survey of music workers, 55 per cent of respondents said they had been subjected to sexual harassment and harm, including 72 per cent of women and 32 per cent of men.

“Serial perpetrators are often an open secret and are not always held to account,” the report found.

More than 1600 people participated in the review, which was overseen by a group of prominent industry figures including performer Jaguar Jonze.

Researchers also built up a picture of endemic harassment and worse through almost 300 private interviews.

“The manager … is notorious for hiring young women … You’re made to feel you were so lucky to be working there. He had grossly sexual behaviour,” one said.

“(These male artists) have done gross sexual stuff to women. They are misogynists and don’t respect women,” said another.

The report states that its findings constitute a watershed moment for the industry, with “a concerning picture of risk, inequality and discrimination for many …. urgent, direct, practical and sustained action is required”.

A lack of job security alongside a passion for music meant people were more likely to put up with unacceptable behaviour, the review found.

Of those who participated through surveys or confidential interviews, 78 per cent had experienced “everyday sexism” and another 76 per cent had been subjected to workplace bullying, overwhelmingly by men.

Only three per cent of those who participated in the review’s survey formally reported that they had been harassed due to a perceived lack of accountability for perpetrators.

The report also found Indigenous people working in music experienced systemic and direct racism.

“I had been booked for a gig and once the venue realised it was a Black show, the venue shut us down. Pubs in particular have historically been too racist to book gigs,” one performer told the review.

The findings reveal that careers in the music industry come at a high personal cost for many, according to MusicNSW managing director Emily Collins, who was part of the oversight team.

“Bringing this information to light is a critical first step in understanding not only the extent of harm that has occurred but also setting out a clear path for the music industry to improve and strengthen its workplace culture for everyone,” she said.

The report made 17 recommendations including the establishment of a government-funded council tasked with reforming the industry’s culture and developing an enforceable code of conduct.

It also recommended music gigs and other industry events and organisations should also aim to meet gender parity benchmarks by 2030.