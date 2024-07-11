AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters contain the factory blaze.
Workers in neighbouring businesses were evacuated after the factory caught fire. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • fire

Mystery surrounds factory blaze as businesses return

William Ton, Rachael Ward and Kaitlyn Offer
July 11, 2024

How a massive factory blaze spewing toxic smoke across Melbourne’s west  began will remain a mystery for some time as nearby businesses are allowed to return.

The inferno was sparked by a large explosion at the Derrimut factory on Wednesday morning sending chemical drums flying into the air at the height of the blaze.

No one was injured and it was declared under control in about four hours after 180 firefighter battled the flames.

Factory fire in Melbourne
 Toxic smoke from the huge blaze is still causing concern in the Derrimut area, west of Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

Significant progress was made overnight with more than three million litres of water and 40,000 litres of foam used to suppress the fire, Fire Rescue Victoria Deputy Commissioner Joshua Fischer said.

But it is expected to burn for days.

“It is a dynamic situation and we are undertaking atmospheric monitoring so we can allow businesses in the area to return to premises on a case by case basis,” Mr Fischer said.

“It is going to take some time to ascertain the exact cause and we also need to gain access to the scene which is an active fire area with lots of contaminants and structural integrity issues of the remaining building.”

Locals have been told to avoid coming into contact with water in Cherry Creek, Anderson’s Swamp and Kayes Drain after pollutants from firewater entered the downstream waterways.

“There will certainly be testing waterways and understanding what’s going on,” Victoria Environmental Protection Agency’s Steve Lansdell told ABC Radio Melbourne.

The EPA has not seen any ash impacts from the fire but urged people to wash surfaces and any fruit and vegetables before eating them.

Road closure are still in place with locals warned to continue monitoring conditions outside.

One worker died and two were injured in a fire at the same building which houses chemical blending company ACB Group and fuel producer Powerplus in October 2023.

That fire was also sparked by an explosion.

The EPA issued the site with two notices and inspected it nine times since that first explosion and found them compliant.

Melbourne factory fire
 The building houses several chemical and fuel companies and was hit by fire in 2023. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

“We’ll be working really closely with WorkSafe and other regulators, given that there were still investigations going into the previous incident,” Mr Lansdell said.

The factory houses multiple businesses including chemical blenders and fuel distribution, with drums containing kerosene, fuel, methylated spirits, methanol and other substances stored at the site.

University of Melbourne chemical engineering academic Gabriel Da Silva said all smoke was toxic and chemicals from the factory were likely destroyed in the blaze.

“The risk from the chemicals here has been largely providing that fire to happen, as opposed to people being exposed to compounds that are being released,” the associate professor told AAP.

“Although there may be, particularly with water escaping from the site, some of these harmful compounds being carried away.”

Melbourne factory fire.
 Aggressive firefighting tactics were used to contain the fire which is expected to burn for days. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

Western Metropolitan MPs Moira Deeming and David Ettershank questioned the management and storage of toxic chemicals in Melbourne’s west.

“The west is traditionally a dumping ground for noxious storage and industries and I don’t believe there is enough regard for the safety of residents in this setting,” Mr Ettershank said.

The Anti-Toxic Waste Alliance was formed after a similar factory fire in nearby West Footscray in 2018 and several other blazes at recycling plants in the same region.

It’s spokesperson and former Greens MP Colleen Hartland said it was concerning and the repeated emergencies lessen the community’s faith in the regulators.

“If the regulators are going in, why is it that this still happened?” she told AAP.

“What is it about these kind of places that you know, even after the death of a worker, they go on to a year later to have another massive fire?”

