Rinky Hijikata.
Australia's Rinky Hijikata (pic) has lost a four-set epic to four-times US Open winner Rafael Nadal. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Nadal denies Aussie underdog in thriller

Darren Walton August 31, 2022

Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata has threatened the grand slam upset of the year before falling to Rafael Nadal in a daring and dazzling US Open debut.

Hijikata lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium with some electrifying tennis, snatching the opening set, before Nadal pulled out all stops in a pulsating 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 comeback victory on Tuesday night.

Now unbeaten in 19 grand slam outings in 2022, Nadal entered the tournament under a fitness cloud after withdrawing from his scheduled Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal tear.

The reigning Australian and French Open champion had lost his only match since, to Borna Coric in Cincinnati in three sets two weeks ago.

The 22-times grand slam champion again looked vulnerable after Hijikata – ranked No.198 in the world and only in the draw after being handed a wildcard under Tennis Australia’s reciprocal arrangement with the USTA – captured the first set with some inspired first-strike, attacking tennis.

New Yorkers are famous for loving an underdog and the 22-year-old duly whipped the centre-court crowd into a frenzy when he clubbed an airborne forehand winner down the line to bring up set point, then fist-pumped and waved his arms in triumph after sealing the set with a huge ace down the middle.

It was the first time in Nadal’s record-breaking career that he’d lost his opening set at a US Open.

Alas, Australia’s grand slam rookie quickly learned not to prematurely celebrate against arguably the most ferocious competitor men’s tennis has ever seen.

After hitting back swiftly to take the second and third sets, Nadal resisted a fierce fightback from Hijikata in the fourth to eventually clinch victory, to great relief, on his fifth match point after three hours and eight minutes of enthralling action.

The two combatants received a standing ovation after the classic encounter, with Nadal conceding he was thrilled to have survived the scare in his first match at the US Open since winning the title for a fourth time in 2019.

Had Nadal lost, it would have been, statistically, the worst defeat of the mighty Spaniard’s 1277-match career.

“Three hours, eight minutes against a tough opponent – it’s a moment to survive, stay positive and just accept it’s how it’s happening,” Nadal said.

“I stay positive, stay with the right attitude tomorrow, one more day to practice tomorrow and then it’s another opportunity.

“I’m just enjoying the fact I’m here and here to try my best every day.”

