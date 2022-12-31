AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rafael Nadal in action in the United Cup.
Rafael Nadal won his first United Cup set against Britain's Cameron Norrie but was beaten in three. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Nadal shock loss puts Spain on the brink

Justin Chadwick January 1, 2023

World No.13s Paula Badosa and Pablo Carreno Busta will be aiming to dig Spain out of a massive hole when the United Cup action resumes.

Rafael Nadal’s shock three-set loss to Cameron Norrie, and Katie Swan’s upset win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz, gave Great Britain a surprise 2-0 lead over Spain in Sydney on New Year’s Eve.

Those results mean Badosa needs to beat world No.98 Harriet Dart and Carreno Busta must get the job done against Daniel Evans to send the tie to a live mixed doubles on New Year’s Day.

Nadal is currently listed to play in the mixed doubles, and the 22-time grand slam champion is no doubt champing at the bit to make up for his opening-match loss.

Great Britain have already beaten Australia 3-2 in the opening tie. If they also defeat Spain, it would mean that neither Australia nor Spain would be able to win the title.

“It’s true that the competition, the format, doesn’t give you a lot of chances, a lot of room for mistakes, no?” Nadal said. 

“Losing my match now we are under a lot of pressure. So let’s see.”

Germany are also under pressure after falling 2-0 behind to the Czech Republic.

Petra Kvitova can wrap up the tie for the Czech Republic with a win over world No.27 Laura Siegemund.

Norway trail Brazil 2-0, and the pressure will be on Casper Ruud when the world No.3 takes on Thiago Monteiro in Brisbane.

Belgium and Bulgaria are locked at 1-1 in their tie, as are Poland and Kazakhstan.

Croatia lead Argentina 2-0.

Australia are back in action on Monday, with Alex de Minaur scheduled to take on Nadal and Zoe Hives due to face Parrizas Diaz.

