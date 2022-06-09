AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BILOELA FAMILY PERTH DEPARTURE
A family of Tamil asylum seekers are returning to their central Queensland hometown of Biloela. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • immigration

Nadesalingam family returning to Biloela

Robyn Wuth June 10, 2022

A family of Tamil asylum seekers held in immigration detention for four years are on the final leg of their journey home to the central Queensland town of Biloela. 

Priya, her husband Nades and their Australian-born daughters Kopika, 6, and Tharnicaa, 4, are expected to arrive in the central Queensland town on Friday afternoon.

The homecoming coincides with the Banana Shire’s Flourish Multicultural Festival on Saturday and Tharnicaa’s fifth birthday on Sunday.

After a mammoth legal battle, the return comes as the family fought to stay in Australia. 

Following years in detention the family have lived in Perth, before a change in federal government paved the way for their return to Biloela.

The family was taken from Biloela in March 2018 and placed in immigration detention, sparking a campaign demanding their return. 

Nearly 600,000 people signed petitions to support the family, with thousands of phone calls and emails bombarding Australian politicians from the family’s supporters across the country.

In 2019, courts blocked a coalition attempt to send the family back to Sri Lanka.

They were held at the Christmas Island detention centre for two years until former immigration minister Alex Hawke moved them to community detention in Perth in mid-2021.

Following the May 21 election, interim Home Affairs Minister Jim Chalmers exercised his power under Section 195A of the Migration Act to allow the family’s passage home.

