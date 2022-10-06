AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nani
Ex-Manchester United star Nani will make his ALM debut for Melbourne Victory against Sydney FC. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Nani set for ALM debut in Victory’s opener

Shayne Hope October 7, 2022

Melbourne Victory will unleash marquee signing Nani in a tantalising attacking set-up as they seek to kick off their A-League Men season with a bang.

The former Manchester United and Portugal winger has ticked all the right boxes ahead of Saturday night’s round-one showdown with rivals Sydney FC at the rebuilt Allianz Stadium.

“He’s able to start. If everything goes well today, God willing it will, he starts,” Victory coach Tony Popovic told reporters on Friday.

“He’s had a good pre-season, he’s settled in very well on and off the park.

“He probably hasn’t played as many minutes as he would’ve liked in the pre-season but he’s raring to go.

“He looks really excited and that’s rubbing off on all the players.”

Popovic expects a strong first-up showing from Nani and said the four-time English Premier League winner has had a positive impact on his Victory teammates since arriving in July.

“He obviously has a big personality and fantastic career, and some of them may have been surprised by what they saw in terms of how he is amongst the group,” Popovic said.

“He’s a real team player, he’s very respectful of the group, he’s a leader, he’s a winner.

“On the field, what they’re seeing, I think they expected.

“He’s a great trainer, he always wants to be the best out there on the park and conducts himself accordingly.”

Nani has added to Victory’s embarrassment of riches up front, with Chris Ikonomidis, Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer and last season’s top scorer Nick D’Agostino all named in the squad to face Sydney.

New recruit Tomi Juric, a 41-time Socceroos striker, is being managed with a leg issue this week but is expected to be fit for round two.

“We’ve got some good talent in the front third who are all fighting for their positions and that’s a challenge,” Popovic said.

“But we know that the players are ready to perform, whether they start or come off the bench, they’re ready to make an impact.”

Victory right-back Jason Geria is expected to miss another two to six weeks with a hip injury.

