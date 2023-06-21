Nate’s mate: Collins credits Myles for Origin stunner

Queensland prop Lindsay Collins has credited the legacy and influence of Maroons legend Nate Myles for his man of the match performance in the 32-6 State of Origin win over NSW.

A long-standing connection between Myles and Collins’ grandfather, the former Australia player Lionel Williamson, was already a bond they shared.

Myles, who played 32 games as a tough as teak forward for the Maroons, is now one of coach Billy Slater’s assistants.

Collins was enormous with his charging runs and brutish defence at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night as Queensland wrapped up the series.

He even snaffled a NSW grubber off the turf with silky hands and rampaged up-field, a play of which Myles would have been proud.

“Nate is the kind of bloke that didn’t stop moving. He had those small effort areas and turned up for his mates,” Collins said.

“He is awesome and someone I idolised growing up. I met him at a real young age.

“My grandad and him had a close connection so I always saw Nate Myles as a hero. To be a mate with him now is pretty cool.”

Myles more than returned the compliment.

“Incredibly, Lindsay is teaching me things at the moment,” Myles told AAP.

“He is a stupendous, knowledgeable front-rower and his actions in a game are a complete reflection of how he trains.

“Lindsay is always doing things perfectly.

“He is tradesman-like. If he was building houses he’d be the first person I would get to build mine.”

The connection on and off the field between the Queensland players and their coaches has been integral to their success. Collins and Myles were always going to be a perfect match.

“Lindsay’s grandfather Lionel was responsible for me getting a chance in rugby league,” Myles said.

“Lionel knew (former Canterbury CEO Bob) Hagan, who was at the Bulldogs at the time and got me a look in.

“There were four of us from Lionel’s high school team (that he coached) at St Augustine’s College in Cairns that went down there.

“My love for Lindsay is not just through that connection now. It is through his ability to completely be a professional and an expert every time he is doing his trade.”

Collins described his man of the match award as just “a bonus” to top off a memorable series win by Queensland.

“There are a lot of people who put this jersey on before me. It represents the state and it represents this team,” he said.

“People have fallen on the sword for this jersey and you don’t want to let them down.”

Myles said there was no chance Collins was going to let anyone down and pinpointed the prop’s game-changing plays as pivotal to the Maroons’ success.

“Those moments are huge. In Origin it is all about taking opportunities,” he said.

“If you miss them you don’t get them back, and he managed to grasp them.”