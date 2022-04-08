AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Thousand Threads
Alex Nichols, right, wants trans and gender diverse people to come together to write their stories. Image by SUPPLIED
  • human rights

Nation-first program supports trans people

Tara Cosoleto April 9, 2022

Trans and gender diverse people face stigma and discrimination on a daily basis but an Australian-first  initiative is working to change that.

The Trans and Gender Diverse Peer Support Program, delivered through Transgender Victoria, began three years ago with a goal to improve inclusion and connect people within the community.

It has since facilitated more than 75 grassroots networks across Victoria, supporting more than 1000 people.

A Thousand Threads, a weekly writing program in Melbourne, is one of those to benefit.

Founder Alex Nichols, who identifies as trans and genderqueer, says the space allows more than a dozen people to share their experiences and collaborate.

“We wanted to bring people together to write their stories but to also write into each other’s stories and to produce stories together,” Alex told AAP. 

“That’s where the image of the threads comes from.”

Alex said misrepresentation in the media and broader society stigmatised trans and gender diverse people. 

“Trans people get caught up in other people’s fears and projections and imaginings about what gender diversity is all about,” they said.

“That’s obviously been oppressive, that marginalisation and how gender diverse people have been positioned.”

To break down those barriers, authentic stories from gender diverse people need to be shared.

And that’s what Alex has done, with the work of A Thousand Threads exhibited at a Melbourne library last month.

“It really puts that quiet, intimate and hidden experience of both the struggles, the joys and the discoveries of being gender diverse into the everyday space,” Alex said.

“It makes it more accessible to people because their stories are not everywhere in the newspaper or on the TV or in movies.”

Alex hopes to create an online resource so the stories can be distributed across Victoria and even interstate.

“The networks of trans people are very fractured,” they said. “So people are often doing the same thing in three different locations and reinventing the wheel each time. 

“We’ve been talking about connecting some of the dots and we’re hoping an online space will assist with that.”

While there are support services for trans and gender diverse people across the country, the Victorian program is the first of its kind.

And it has been extended, with the Victorian government committing another $2 million following an initial contribution of $1 million. 

“My heart swells to see how many lives the program has touched,” Transgender Victoria chief executive Mama Alto said.

“This process has certainly been one of all of us learning and growing together.

“We can consider the 2019-2022 program the first steps of building toward a future.”

