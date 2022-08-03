AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ANTHONY ALBANESE CLIMATE PRESSER
Anthony Albanese will join state and territory counterparts for national cabinet on Thursday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

National cabinet meets amid outbreaks

Tess Ikonomou August 4, 2022

The COVID-19 response, monkeypox, and the threat from foot and mouth disease will be on the agenda when national cabinet meets. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will join his state and territory counterparts on Thursday via video-link, where they will be updated on the pandemic and monkeypox responses by Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly.

As well, federal agriculture department secretary Andrew Metcalfe will provide a briefing on foot and mouth disease. 

It comes following approval for the Moderna vaccine to be given to some children aged six months to five years, who are in particular risk categories.

Health Minister Mark Butler on Wednesday said the vaccine rollout will start from September 5, and will only be available to children who are immunocompromised, have a disability, or have complex/multiple health conditions.

It’s expected 70,000 children will be eligible for the jab.

The recommendation is for two primary doses, except for those who are immunocompromised, who require three jabs.

And the jabs should be given to children eight weeks apart. 

Mr Butler said immunisation advisory body ATAGI did not recommend vaccination for children aged six months to five years who are not at risk of severe COVID-19.

Advice published by ATAGI, says there is a “very low risk” of COVID-19 in healthy children under five.

States and territories recorded 41,238 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

NSW recorded 39 deaths, while six people died in Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, four in WA, three in Tasmania, one in the ACT and none in the NT.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.