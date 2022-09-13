AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney Opera House illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.
The PM will discuss national commemoration of Queen Elizabeth with state and territory leaders. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • heads of state

National cabinet plans Queen commemoration

Maeve Bannister September 14, 2022

Australians can expect further details on next week’s day of mourning for the Queen after national cabinet convenes.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet with state and territory leaders on Wednesday to discuss logistics for a national memorial service held at Parliament House on September 22.

A one-off public holiday has also been declared for that day, for Australians to commemorate the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.

The prime minister will travel to the UK on Thursday, joined by 10 “everyday Australians” who will represent the nation at a state funeral for the monarch. 

Champion racehorse trainer Chris Waller, wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott, Senior Australian of the Year Valmai Dempsey and Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin are among the representatives. 

“The Australians who have been invited embody an extraordinary contribution to our nation,” Mr Albanese told reporters on Tuesday. 

“I’m sure that Her Majesty had a direct input into the decision by the palace to ask that these ten people be invited to be representative on short notice.”

During his visit to the UK, Mr Albanese is expected to meet with King Charles III and his new British counterpart Prime Minister Liz Truss.

He may also take advantage of world leaders descending on London for the funeral, flagging a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden and other close allies. 

Meanwhile, public support for Australia to remain a monarchy appears to be growing.

A text message survey of more than 1000 Australians conducted by Roy Morgan found 60 per cent of respondents rejected the idea of becoming a republic.

Voters were asked whether Australia should remain a monarchy or become a republic with an elected president.

Support for the monarchy is higher among women and older Australians surveyed.

